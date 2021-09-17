After getting swept in pool play, the Pacific softball Lady Indians rallied to take seventh place in the Seckman Tournament Saturday.
Pacific (6-8) put tallies on the scoreboard in every frame from the second inning onward to finish with a 9-4 victory against Knob Noster (2-9).
In pool play Friday, Pacific fell to Seckman (6-3), 13-9, and St. Dominic (8-3), 18-2. In the final pool game Saturday, Ft. Zumwalt West (7-3) blanked the Lady Indians, 14-0.
“The competition was really high level,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We are hoping, in the next few years to come, we will be more and more competitive in these types of tournaments.”
Knob Noster
After a scoreless first inning, both the Lady Indians and Knob Noster pushed across one run in the second.
Pacific pulled ahead, 3-1, in the third and continued to lead, 4-3 after four, 5-3 after five and 7-3 after six.
Trinity Brandhorst pitched the full seven-inning contest, striking out three and allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks.
Brandhorst, Hannah Duggan, Molly Prichard and Malissa Dailey each had three hits in the contest, accounting for 12 of Pacific’s 14 knocks in the game.
Prichard tripled twice and doubled, scoring twice and driving in three runs.
Brandhorst tripled, singled twice, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two.
Duggan doubled, singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Dailey singled three times, stole twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Jaylynn Miller singled, walked, stole twice, scored and drove in a run.
Briauna Swinford singled and drove in a run.
Bella Walker stole two bases and scored once.
Mariah Dodson walked and stole a base.
Seckman
Miller pitched five innings, striking out two. She allowed 13 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits and five walks.
Seckman led early, 6-1, after one inning, and 11-2 at the end of the second. The Lady Jaguars remained ahead, 11-4 after three innings, 12-6 after four and 13-6 after five.
Pacific rallied for three final runs in the top of the sixth, after which the game concluded.
“We, as a team, played really well this game,” Lewis said. “Some girls that had not been hitting finally broke through and hit the ball. It was a really fun game to watch.”
Brandhorst doubled, singled twice, walked, stole a base and scored four runs.
Walker singled twice, walked and scored twice.
Swinford singled twice and drove in three.
Duggan doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Miller singled, walked and drove in a run.
St. Dominic
St. Dominic led, 3-1, after one inning, 6-1 after two and 13-1 after three.
The game concluded after four innings.
Brandhorst pitched four innings, striking out four. She surrendered 18 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits and two walks.
Prichard provided the bulk of the Pacific offense with an RBI single in the first inning, scoring Duggan, and then a solo home run in the fourth.
Miller doubled.
Duggan singled twice.
Ft. Zumwalt West
Ft. Zumwalt West pitchers held Pacific to just one hit in the contest, a double by Walker.
Miller pitched five innings, striking out three. She allowed 14 runs (five earned) on 13 hits and two walks.
Zumwalt West tallied two runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth.
The game concluded after five innings.
Pacific resumed Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, hosting St. Clair. The Lady Indians are next in action for a nonconference road game Wednesday at Eureka, starting at 4:30 p.m.