Pacific softball ended the regular season with two wins at the Rolla Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians (7-12) rebounded from two losses Friday to edge Union (3-13), 3-2, in the consolation bracket semifinals and then topped Waynesville (9-12) in the final round, 9-3.
Pacific fell to Rolla (15-9), 12-0, and Neosho (14-7), 15-0, in Friday’s pool play.
Linn, which was supposed to play in that pool, withdrew from the tournament.
Union
Bella Walker delivered the winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, singling to drive in Brooklynn Kittrell to break a 2-2 tie.
Walker also doubled twice to account for three of Pacfic’s nine hits in the game. She drove in all three Pacific runs.
Olivia Walker also had a three-hit game, including two triples and a run scored.
Trinity Brandhorst singled, sacrificed and scored the other Pacific run.
Taylor Hanger and Briauna Swinford each singled.
Brandhorst and Swinford each stole a base.
In the circle, Brandhorst threw all seven innings. She allowed two runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven.
Waynesville
Hanger, the Pacific ace, took the circle in the final round. In six innings pitched, she held Waynesville to three runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks. Hanger recorded six strikeouts.
After Waynesville scored two runs in the first, Pacific responded with one run in both the first and second to tie the game and then took the lead with a three-run third inning.
Pacific tacked on another run in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth while Waynesville added a final run in the top of the sixth.
Pacific rapped out 13 hits, led by a 3-3 game at the plate for Molly Prichard, who tripled with two singles, a walk, two runs scored, a run batted in and three stolen bases.
Olivia Walker tripled and singled, stole a base and scored a run.
Shelby Kelemen doubled and singled and scored twice.
Kittrell doubled and singled, drove in two runs and scored once.
Jaylynn Miller doubled and drove in a run.
Brandhorst singled, stole a base, drove in a run and scored twice.
Bella Walker and Hanger both singled. Hanger was also hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Rolla
Bella Walker tripled for Pacific’s only hit against the Lady Bulldogs in a five-inning matchup.
Hanger threw five innings and allowed nine earned runs on 11 hits and four walks, striking out nine.
Neosho
The Lady Indians were limited to one hit against Neosho, a Bella Walker singled.
Neosho scored twice in the first inning and 13 times in the second.
Miller was Pacific’s pitcher of record. In three innings, she allowed nine earned runs on 11 hits and two walks, striking out one.
The Lady Indians begin the postseason at home Wednesday in a rematch with Union’s Lady ’Cats. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.