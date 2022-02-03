It’s back-to-back victories for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
After striking for a last second win over Waynesville at the Washington Tournament Friday, Pacific (6-11) went on the road to Northwest (8-11) for an encore Monday, winning 45-38.
“(The) game was back and forth, and we let their leading scorer get off to a good start,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “We adjusted down the line and decided to front her underneath the basket and limited her from scoring the rest of the game.”
Pacific had all the momentum to end the game, outscoring the host Lady Lions, 24-9, in the final period after trailing, 29-21, at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Shelby Kelemen notched 12 points for Pacific, including three triples.
Lexi Clark connected for 11 points.
Abby Hall scored 10.
Pacific’s compete statistics from the game were unavailable at print deadline.
Haley Yount netted 22 points to lead Northwest.
Other scorers for the home team included Lexi Sanchez (six points), Brooke Campbell (five), Lily Consolino (four) and Raenna Pursley (one).
Pacific is home Thursday against St. James in a Four Rivers Conference contest set for 5:30 p.m.