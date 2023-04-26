Five first-half goals ensured the Pacific Lady Indians would seal up second place in the Four Rivers Conference soccer race.
Pacific (8-3-1, 4-1) won at home Friday against St. Clair (11-5-1, 2-3), 6-3, in the league play finale.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Five first-half goals ensured the Pacific Lady Indians would seal up second place in the Four Rivers Conference soccer race.
Pacific (8-3-1, 4-1) won at home Friday against St. Clair (11-5-1, 2-3), 6-3, in the league play finale.
The game was originally scheduled to take place in the first full week of the season, but was postponed due to storms March 23.
Pacific got all six of its goals from different sources as Rhyan Murphy, Shelby Kelemen, Kamryn Bukowsky, Lexi Clark, Abby Hall and Kaitlyn Payne each put one in the back of the net.
“St. Clair had a couple of girls that put up 20 goals each, so we knew we had to put pressure on them, we had to score early and often,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “With three long practices, you kind of wonder how the girls are going to come out — are they going to come out on fire or are they going to be flat. They came out on fire and certainly emptied the tanks.”
The first 10 minutes started fast and furious for the Pacific offense as the Lady Indians scored the first three goals of the contest in that time frame.
“They jumped on us early,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They’re fast and athletic. They’re a really good team. I thought after that, and especially in the second half we played really hard. I thought defensively, we made some good adjustments at halftime.”
St. Clair received a goal from Audrey DeClue in the first half, but trailed 5-1 at the intermission.
Kennedy Travis and Claire Merseal each scored for the Lady Bulldogs in the second half.
Clark passed for three assists for the host Lady Indians.
“We’ve got some really talented individuals, but we want to play team, collective soccer,” Smith said of spreading the scoring around. “It’s important. It’s a fun way to play. It’s the way the game should be played by connecting passes, using everyone on the field, getting contributions from everyone and not just banking on a couple of players where if they have a bad day, what does the rest of the team do.”
Kadence Gardner, DeClue and Travis all recorded an assist for St. Clair.
Pacific goalkeeper Elayna Dubbs notched nine saves.
St. Clair’s goalie, Joey Jesionowski, posted eight saves.
With her second-half goal, Travis reached 85 career goals, furthering the program record she set the week before.
“She was explosive and fast,” Isgrig said. “She got a lot of attention from their defense, yet she scored one and set up one. I thought she was one of the best players out there for sure.”
Pacific is playing in the annual Blue Cat Cup this week at Washington and Union. The Lady Indians played at Union Monday in a Four Rivers Conference rematch with the league champion Lady ’Cats. The second and final rounds are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.
St. Clair hosted Festus Monday and remains home Wednesday to play Warrenton at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.