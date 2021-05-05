How quickly the momentum can change.
A go-ahead goal in the 69th minute had things looking bright for the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights (5-10) in the consolation round of the Blue Cat Cup at Union’s Stierberger Stadium Friday.
However, falling behind sparked Pacific (7-6-1) to launch a barrage of three consecutive goals within a span of five minutes to close out the tournament with a 4-2 victory.
“Sometimes the universe plays in your favor,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We get kind of fired up when we fall behind, and it’s been a tight game the whole time. So I’m proud of how they turned it on and turned it up when they need to today.”
Pacific gained a brace from Lexi Clark and one goal from Abby Hall in the final 10 minutes of play to leave Union as the consolation champions.
Shelby Kelemen recorded the only goal of the first half in the 37th minute, giving the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead at the intermission.
Both the Borgia goals were scored by Audrey Richardson.
The Lady Knights equalized eight minutes into the second half as Richardson knocked one in from the top of the 18-yard box. Her go-ahead score came on a breakaway 21 minutes later.
“I did feel like we controlled possession for most of that second half, but they took advantage of the opportunities that they got, and we didn’t,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “You have to give them credit. They played well and were quick to the ball. Once they got past our defenders, they were going to goal.”
Pacific had a couple of closer looks in the first half that didn’t pan out before Kelemen drew first blood with a 25-yard shot.
It was the first brace of the season for Clark, a freshman.
“I was glad for her,” Kelm said. “She’s been beat up pretty bad this week in the tournament. Lots of bruises and bumps, so I was proud of her today that she pulled it together and got two. Same with Abby Hall. She was so frustrated most of the game, and then she finally got one.”
Goalkeeper Emmaline Steel recorded the victory in the Pacific net.
Severino said her defense worked hard to deny Pacific on some scoring opportunities.
“Alliyah Thanawalla has had a really good last two games,” Severino said. “Gabbi Mattli has been stepping up in the back, and Alicia Baylard is playing really well. Having that core group playing together and playing well really helps when a situation goes the way we don’t want it to.”
The two teams are scheduled to meet Wednesday in a rematch at 5 p.m. in Pacific.