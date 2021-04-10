The Lady Indians overturned a halftime deficit to win at the Windsor Girls Soccer Tournament Thursday.
Pacific (4-4) trailed 1-0 at halftime but put the ball in the net twice in the second half to overtake St. Vincent (1-5) in pool play, 2-1.
Pacific played the host team, Windsor (2-4), for third place Friday in a game that took place after The Missourian’s print deadline.
“(We) struggled in the first half, down 1-0, and then rallied to beat an aggressive St. Vincent team,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “I was greatly impressed how the girls came together for the victory. That second half was exciting. This victory truly was a team effort.”
Shelby Kelemen and Abby Hall netted the two Pacific scores.
Lexi Clark and Kelemen both earned an assist.
“Emmaline Steel was fantastic once more in goal,” Kelm said. “Freshman Emily Hemenway limited the number of chances St. Vincent had. She is one of the best defensive players I have seen as a coach.”
Following the tournament, Pacific’s next game is scheduled for next Thursday, on the road at Rolla, starting at 5 p.m.