Starting the new year on the right foot, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians opened the Battle in Bourbon with a victory Tuesday.
Pacific (2-6), the No. 6 seed in the second annual Bourbon Tournament, knocked off third-seeded Viburnum (3-2), 58-51.
However, the Lady Indians fell to No. 2 Belle (3-0), 65-40, in the semifinals Thursday.
Pacific is scheduled to play St. Paul Lutheran in the third-place game Saturday at 4 p.m.
Viburnum
Pacific held a 14-13 lead after one quarter Tuesday, but went into halftime trailing, 35-25.
The Lady Indians stormed back in the second half behind two double-doubles in the low post.
“This was our first game having a full squad,” Pacific Assistant Coach Jason Yoakum said. “We had a really good stretch of practices over break and that improvement showed. We are young and still have many growth opportunities as the season continues, but it was nice to start 2021 with a good team win.”
Molly Prichard led the scoring attack with 13 points, adding a whopping 21 rebounds. Her tally on the boards fell just two short of matching the school record of 23 rebounds in a single game, set by Anna Vogt in 2009.
Kiley Stahl posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Alaina Greer added eight points.
Lexi Clark and Shelby Kelemen both scored six.
Hannah Bruns, Campbell Short and Camilla Winkelman each added four points.
Jaylynn Miller’s scored one point.
Bruns and Clark ended with five rebounds apiece. Kelemen grabbed three rebounds. Greer and Winkelman both made two rebounds. Miller and Short each grabbed one rebound.
Greer had three assists. Bruns and Kelemen each made two assists. Miller and Prichard recorded one assist apiece.
Clark grabbed seven steals. Bruns, Kelemen and Prichard each stole three. Short and Stahl came up with one steal each.
Bruns, Kelemen and Prichard all recorded a blocked shot.
Belle
Belle jumped out to a 21-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead up to 38-22 at halftime.
After three quarters, the score stood at 59-31.
Stahl’s 15 points were the team high for Pacific.
Also scoring were Short (nine points), Bruns (eight), Clark (four), Miller (three) and Winkelman (one).
Stahl posted eight rebounds.
Bruns, Abigail Lilley, Prichard and Short each made three rebounds. Greer, Kelemen, Miller and Winkelman posted two rebounds apiece. Clark made one rebound.
Clark and Kelemen led in assists with three apiece. Bruns, Greer, Miller and Short each contributed one assist.
Clark made five steals. Short and Winkleman each stole two. Greer, Kelemen and Miller stole one apiece.