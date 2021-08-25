For the start of the Joe Brammeier era of Pacific volleyball, the team is jumping right into tournament action.
Pacific will start the season Friday, Aug. 27, at the Windsor Tournament. The eight-team event will feature two four-team pools followed by bracket play.
Pacific is in the Brown Pool along with Windsor, Parkway South and Affton.
The Gold Pool features St. Pius, Clayton, De Soto and Mehlville.
Pacific will play its first game at 9:20 a.m. against the host school.
The Lady Indians then play Parkway South at 11 a.m. and Affton at 12:40 p.m.
Bracket play starts at 2 p.m.
The top two teams from each pool will play in the championship bracket with the top seed from the Brown Pool playing the second seed from the Gold Pool in the semifinals and vice versa.
The bottom two teams from each pool will play with the same format in the consolation bracket.