The Pacific basketball Lady Indians battled through early adversity to win their home finale Tuesday.
Pacific (8-17) controlled the second half in a 44-27 victory over Northwest (3-21).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Pacific basketball Lady Indians battled through early adversity to win their home finale Tuesday.
Pacific (8-17) controlled the second half in a 44-27 victory over Northwest (3-21).
The Lady Indians led, 13-12, after one quarter and trailed for nearly half of the second period before pulling back ahead for a 21-16 halftime edge.
“We have to do a lot of adjusting around because our leading point guard and scorer is out, probably for the rest of the season due to a concussion,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “A lot of girls stepped up tonight and played out of position and I thought they did a great job out there.”
Left without Lexi Clark, the team’s leader in points per game with 11.1, the Lady Indians had three other players step up into double figures.
Rhyan Murphy’s 11 points led all scorers on the night.
Molly Prichard and Jaylynn Miller both scored 10.
“When we have multiple girls in the double digits scoring, we’re going to be successful,” Missey said. “Jaylynn Miller has been sticking out for the last few games, hitting her threes and definitely stepping up as somebody who didn’t play a lot of minutes, but has now picked it up tremendously.”
Trinity Brandhorst posted eight points.
Lainie Greer scored four and Lynnsey Grunzinger added one.
Macie Winfrey posted nine points for Northwest.
Other scorers for the Lady Lions included Raegan Shelton (five points), Raenna Pursley (four), Madison Hogan (three), Kyley Stout (three), Kenady Cardwell (two) and Lily Consolino (one).
The Pacific coaching staff wore shirts with the slogan “Kit-Rit T up cancer,” in support of referee Keith Reidt, a Pacific alumnus battling brain cancer.
“This is something that we wanted to put out there,” Missey said. “We have a Facebook page that anyone can go on there and donate money toward his expenses. We just wanted to wear these tonight to support him.”
Pacific ended the regular season on the road Thursday at Festus. The Lady Indians begin postseason play as the No. 8 seed in Class 5 District 5 at Washington High School, playing No. 1 seed Helias Catholic Thursday, March 2, at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.