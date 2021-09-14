The Pacific softball Lady Indians are out to an optimal start in Four Rivers Conference play.
Pacific (4-4) improved to 2-0 in league play Thursday with a 20-9 victory on the road at St. James (3-3, 1-1).
Trinity Brandhorst threw all six innings for the Lady Indians in the circle, striking out five. She allowed nine runs (three earned) on six hits and six walks.
Zeros were not very prevalent on the scoreboard — teams added tallies in each frame save for the bottom of the sixth.
Pacific led, 4-3 after one inning, 6-4 after two, 8-5 after three, 9-8 after four and 16-9 after five. The game concluded after six innings.
Brandhorst helped her own cause with a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.
In her other trips to the plate, Brandhorst walked twice and stole two bases. She totaled three runs scored and three RBIs.
Hannah Duggan led everybody at the dish, going 4-4 with a double and three singles. She also walked, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Ilexia Wallace went 3-3 with a double, two singles, two walks, a stolen base, three runs scored and one RBI.
Molly Prichard singled twice, walked and scored three times.
Bella Walker doubled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in one.
Briauna Swinford doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in one.
Jaylynn Miller singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in one.
Alaina Greer singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three.
Mardi Fievet singled, walked twice and drove in a run.
Pacific plays this weekend at the Seckman Tournament.