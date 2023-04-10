Pacific ended its week at Windsor with a win.
The Lady Indians (5-3-1) defeated Mehville (0-4-1), 4-1, for fifth place in the Windsor Tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific ended its week at Windsor with a win.
The Lady Indians (5-3-1) defeated Mehville (0-4-1), 4-1, for fifth place in the Windsor Tournament.
“Big bounce back win for the ladies,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said via Twitter. “(We) went out there, played good soccer and had fun. Great collective effort.”
Smith awarded the team’s “Believe” ball for the game to team captain Kamryn Bukowsky, who netted a left-footed goal.
Further statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Pacific next plays Tuesday at Rolla, starting at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.