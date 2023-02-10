The Lady Indians used thievery to build an early lead Monday.
Pacific (7-14, 1-3) gained its first Four Rivers Conference basketball win of the season on its home court for senior night, 43-26, over the visiting St. Clair Lady Bulldogs (3-18, 0-4).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Indians used thievery to build an early lead Monday.
Pacific (7-14, 1-3) gained its first Four Rivers Conference basketball win of the season on its home court for senior night, 43-26, over the visiting St. Clair Lady Bulldogs (3-18, 0-4).
Pacific grabbed six steals in the first quarter on the way to a 19-6 lead at the end of the period.
“We forced several turnovers on our press, which also resulted in a few foul calls, allowing St. Clair to get to the line 23 times by the end of the game,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said.
Lexi Clark, the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, scored eight in the first quarter, including a rebound and put back for two at the buzzer.
St. Clair battled back and won both the second and third quarters, but Pacific remained in front, 24-13, at the half and 32-22 after three periods.
Clark added to her top scoring mark with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Shelby Kelemen connected for nine points for the Lady Indians along with five steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Rhyan Murphy notched nine points with seven rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Molly Prichard dropped in five points and grabbed 16 rebounds, eight of which came in the third quarter. Prichard also contributed three steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
Aleyna Daniel scored two points and pulled down two rebounds.
Lainie Greer notched one point, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Trinity Brandhorst recorded one point, five rebounds and two assists.
Liberty Blackburn grabbed two rebounds and two steals.
Anna Cox and Sarabeth Ring posted one rebound apiece.
Vada Moore paced St. Clair with 13 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist.
She scored seven of St. Clair’s nine points in the third quarter, six of which came on a pair of three-point plays the hard way.
Emma Thompson finished with four points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Grace Moore recorded four points and two rebounds.
Sicily Humphrey tallied three points and one rebound.
Emma Talleur notched two points, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Ava Brand grabbed seven rebounds and passed for one assist.
Charli Coello posted five rebounds and one steal.
Rylea Black recorded two rebounds.
The Lady Indians are home Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Owensville. St. Clair hosts Bourbon Wednesday at 7 p.m., and visits Thursday at Union at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.