The rematch came with the same result to kick off the volleyball postseason.
Pacific (17-9-1) repeated its regular season three-set victory over Union (20-10) to win in the first round of Class 4 District 2 play Thursday at Rockwood Summit, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
“It’s a relief, nice to be able to take a breath now and start focusing on what we’re going to need to do for Saturday,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “I was a little worried with two staying home sick yesterday that they weren’t going to be here today, but luckily they’re all better and we’re hopefully away from everyone being out now, since we had to put up with it all season. It is nice to have everybody back and clicking.”
The Lady Indians advance to play the district’s No. 1 seed, Westminster Christian Academy (27-2-5) Saturday at 2 p.m.
The result ends the most successful season for the Lady ’Cats since 2000.
“We just got outplayed tonight,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Pacific was able to put the ball down. We didn’t get a lot of hands at the net. We just weren’t able to execute offensively. Our defense worked so hard and made some incredible plays. In the end, it wasn’t coming together for us and it was really coming together for them.”
A 12-3 run off a tied 11-11 score in the second set helped seal the momentum in Pacific’s favor.
“We started setting our middles a lot because they’re a big presence on the floor and they did what they were supposed to,” Brammeier said. “They drew the block in, which freed up our pins to have either a solo blocker or no blocker. That was a huge part of our success through the end of the second set and the whole third set.”
Caroline Tomlinson led the Lady Indians with 13 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and one ace.
Kailtin Payne recorded eight kills, 12 digs and one ace.
Annie Tomlinson notched four kills and five blocks.
Erin Brooks ended with four kills and one block.
“Erin had a heck of a game,” Brammeier said. “Her hitting improvement since the beginning of the season was outstanding. The amount of times that she hit balls places I didn’t know she could hit on cuts, and then our defense did a great job picking up Sophia (Helling).”
Carrison Tesar made four kills, two blocks and one dig.
Baylee Moore posted one kill, two blocks and one dig.
Miah Bonds passed for 18 assists with seven digs and two aces.
Megan Langenbacher picked up 11 digs.
Statistics for Union were not available at print deadline.
The Lady ’Cats graduate three seniors from this squad.
“We’re really young,” Getman said. “On the court at any time, I typically have four sophomores and two seniors, sometimes three seniors. We are a young team and I’m really excited about our upcoming talent as well.
The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.