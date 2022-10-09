Pacific volleyball swept its way to its second Four Rivers Conference victory of the season Tuesday.
Pacific volleyball swept its way to its second Four Rivers Conference victory of the season Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (13-8-1, 2-1) recorded a three-set victory on the road at St. James (1-9-2, 0-3), 25-17, 25-16, 25-12.
Pacific ended Tuesday’s play in a four-way tie for second in the conference with St. Clair, Sullivan and Union. Hermann (3-0) led the conference by one game prior to Thursday’s action.
Pacific’s statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Rylee Hancock posted 10 kills to lead the Lady Tigers.
Makayla Copeland notched four kills and Lily Baker terminated three.
Heather Austin, Lydia Kemnitzer, Sophie Mitchell and Hanna Salter recorded one kill apiece.
No blocks were recorded against the Pacific hitters in the contest.
Pacific hosted St. Clair in another conference matchup Thursday and will travel Tuesday to take on the league-leading Lady Bearcats in Hermann at 6:30 p.m.
