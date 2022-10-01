Owensville’s softball Dutchgirls have gotten closer to keeping pace with Pacific with each meeting this season, but the Lady Indians have been able to win on all three occasions.

Pacific (12-10), having already defeated Owensville (5-17) twice at the Sullivan Tournament, 17-2, and Owensville Tournament, 5-2, completed a three-game sweep of the season series Tuesday in Gasconade County, 5-3.