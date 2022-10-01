Owensville’s softball Dutchgirls have gotten closer to keeping pace with Pacific with each meeting this season, but the Lady Indians have been able to win on all three occasions.
Pacific (12-10), having already defeated Owensville (5-17) twice at the Sullivan Tournament, 17-2, and Owensville Tournament, 5-2, completed a three-game sweep of the season series Tuesday in Gasconade County, 5-3.
This time, in Four Rivers Conference league play, it took eight innings for Pacific to record the victory.
“We came off of our win over Borgia yesterday a little down and unenergetic,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “Our bats were quiet and we just couldn’t get anything going until we ended the regular game in a 1-1 tie and had to go into the extra inning. It wasn’t the best win we have had all year but a win is a win.”
After both teams ended regulation in a 1-1 tie, Pacific rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth.
Owensville struck for two runs in the home half, but were unable to re-even the score.
Trinity Brandhorst was the winning pitcher. She threw all eight inning, striking out eight and allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk.
Malissa Dailey rapped out two singles, drew a walk and drove in a run.
Jaylynn Miller doubled, scored and drove in two.
Brandhorst doubled, stole a base and scored.
Molly Prichard singled, walked, stole a base and drove in a pair of runs.
Hannah Duggan singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Bri Swinford singled and scored.
Brooklynn Kittrell walked.
Freshman Cailin Floyd pitched for the Dutchgirls. In eight innings, she struck out four, allowed five unearned runs and surrendered eight hits and three walks.
At the plate, Floyd had a heyday with four hits — a triple, two doubles and a single.
Alison Daniels, Emma Daniels and Clara Julius each singled.
Pacific wrapped up the week Thursday at Windsor and next plays Monday at Linn, starting at 5 p.m.