The Lady Indians held up their end of the bargain in forcing a three-way split for second place in the Four Rivers Conference volleyball standings.
Pacific (16-9-1, 5-2) completed the league schedule Tuesday with a home sweep of Owensville (4-12, 1-6), 25-17,2 5-20, 25-19.
As a result, Pacific splits a share of second place in the conference with both Union and Sullivan. Hermann won all seven league contests to win the conference crown.
“Tuesday was our senior night,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “It was good to see everyone that has been in the program since freshman year finish what they started. I thought all our seniors did a great job of being aggressive and keeping control of the game.”
Caroline Tomlinson and Annie Tomlinson each notched nine kills to lead Pacific’s attack.
Annie Tomlinson posted seven digs, three aces and one block.
Caroline Tomlinson added four digs, four aces and two blocks.
Erin Brooks notched seven kills and five blocks.
Kaitlin Payne added 12 digs, six kills, one block and one ace.
Carrison Tesar finished with three kills.
Lauren Langenbacher recorded 16 assists and seven digs.
Olivia Moore passed for 11 assists and made four digs.
Averi Parker had four assists and three digs.
Kamryn Bukowsky recorded three digs.
Megan Langenbacher picked up two digs.
Kendall Mayfield knocked down one kill.
Josie Gerlemann had 11 kills and two blocks for the visiting Dutchgirls.
McKenzy Echols notched nine kills.
Kylie Kitchen recorded four kills and seven assists.
Elise McFalls posted three kills and two blocks.
Callie Koelling added two kills and two blocks.
McKenzy Pigg rounded out the hitters with one kill, adding six assists.
Ally Gooch recorded 13 assists.
Drew Copeland contributed one assist.
Pacific began postseason play Thursday against Union in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Rockwood Summit.
A three-set victory advanced the Lady Indians to take on top-seeded Westminster Christian Academy Saturday at 2 p.m.