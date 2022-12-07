Despite being seeded sixth in their home tournament, the Herculaneum basketball Lady Blackcats will be playing in the championship side of the bracket.
Herculaneum (3-1) opened the tournament Monday with a 44-32 victory over the No. 3 seed, Pacific (1-2).
Pacific will move into the consolation bracket against Crystal City Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Crystal City, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, fell to No. 2 North County, 65-27, in Monday’s opening round.
Pacific led Herculaneum at the end of the first quarter, 7-5, but trailed at the half, 20-15.
After Pacific closed the gap to 22-21 with 4:48 to go in the third quarter, the Lady Blackcats went on a 15-2 run.
A two-point jumper from Campbell Short in the waning seconds of the period cut the Herculaneum lead to 37-25 going into the final eight minutes.
“We struggled on handling the ball and were unable to knock down free throws,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said.
Molly Prichard’s seven points were the team high for Pacific.
Trinity Brandhorst recorded six points.
Shelby Kelemen also scored six points with a pair of three-point plays, one the traditional way and one from beyond the arc.
Rhyan Murphy notched five points.
Short finished with four points, Lexi Clark three and Aleyna Daniel one.
Other first round results from the tournament included a 47-36 win for top-seeded Lutheran South over No. 8 Grandview and a 53-51 win for No. 5 Notre Dame (St. Louis) against No. 4 St. Pius X (Festus).