The preseason was a split decision for the Pacific softball Lady Indians.
Playing at the Seckman jamboree last Friday, Pacific defeated Festus, 8-5, but fell to Seckman, 9-0, in a pair of four-inning scrimmages.
“We hit the ball well in both games,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “The difference was that against Festus we hit into holes whereas with Seckman we were making great contact right at people. Our two senior pitchers and one of the sophomore pitchers were throwing great pitches and looked really good.”
Senior Trinity Brandhorst played all over the field at the event, pitching against Festus while also getting in time at shortstop and center field.
One of her highlights at the event was a diving catch in center field.
“Brooke Bearden can’t pitch due to some shoulder pain, but has been playing third base,” Lewis said. “She was 2-2 against Festus with a triple. Jaylynn Miller and Ellie Groom both pitched well and had some good swings at the plate.”
Freshman Taylin Linenweber also drew praise from Lewis for her first go-round at the varsity level.
The jamboree offers the opportunity for teams to iron out the last few kinks before games begin counting at the end of this week.
“We need some more work with communication on the field,” Lewis said. “We had one terrible inning against Seckman where I think we had maybe four errors. It was a complete breakdown in communication. We have sophomores and freshmen in five out of nine starting positions and they are going to have to learn to open their mouths and talk to the people around them.”
