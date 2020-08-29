There were 12 runs scored in both of Pacific’s games Friday at the Seckman softball jamboree.
Pacific shut out Festus in the first match, 12-0. In the second round of play, Seckman edged the Lady Indians, 7-5.
Both scrimmages lasted four innings.
Festus
Pacific started by scoring two runs in the first inning before adding four runs in the second inning and six in the third.
Pacific totaled nine hits.
Olivia Walker tripled twice, scored three runs and drove in three.
Bella Walker, Trinity Brandhorst and Jaylynn Miller also tripled.
Brandhorst added a single.
Taylor Hanger, Brooklyn Kittrell and Briauna Swinford each singled.
Bella Walker scored three times and drove in three runs.
Brandhorst and Shelby Kelemen both scored twice. Molly Prichard and Hanger each crossed the plate once.
Miller drove in two runs. Kittrell, Prichard and Brandhorst each drove in a run.
Kittrell and Kelemen both walked twice. Hanger and Brandhorst both drew a walk.
Swinford stole a base.
In the circle, Hanger limited Festus to just one hit. She walked four and struck out eight.
Seckman
Hanger provided pop in the second scrimmage, hitting a home run to lead off the second inning.
Seckman scored three times in the first inning, once in the second and three in the third.
Pacific gained three runs in the second inning and two in the fourth.
Hanger’s round-tripper was the only extra-base hit for the Lady Indians in the contest.
Hanger also singled, accounting for two of Pacific’s six hits in the contest, and stole a base.
Brandhorst, Bella Walker, Prichard and Ilexia Wallace had the other hits.
Wallace drove in two runs. Brandhorst added an RBI.
Hanger and Kittrell each scored twice. Wallace crossed the plate once.
Kittrell walked twice and Wallace once.
Miller and Brandhorst pitched this round.
In 1.2 innings, Miller allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Brandhorst went 1.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits.
The Lady Indians are scheduled to begin the regular season Friday and Saturday at the Sullivan Tournament.