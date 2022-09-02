The Pacific softball Lady Indians won for the third time in a row Monday.
Pacific (3-3) won in shutout fashion at Affton (1-3), 14-0, holding the Lady Cougars to one hit.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 4:14 pm
Freshman Brooke Bearden recorded the one-hit shutout in the circle with nine strikeouts and no walks.
“She shows great command of the softball and has a very calm demeanor,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
The Lady Indians posted two runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Pacific tallied 11 hits in the contest.
Trinity Brandhorst tripled and singled for Pacific, scoring twice and driving in four.
Dani Gullet singled twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Ellie Groom, Shelby Kelemen and Bri Swinford each doubled.
Swinford walked, scored three times and drove in two.
Groom also walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Kelemen was credited with an RBI.
Molly Prichard singled and drove in three runs.
Brooklynn Kittrell singled, walked twice, scored and drove in a run.
Hannah Duggan singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Mardi Fievet singled, walked and scored.
McKenna Lay and Jaylynn Miller both singled and scored.
Affton’s one hit was a single by Holly James.
The Lady Indians play on the road Tuesday at Cubs, starting at 4:30 p.m.
