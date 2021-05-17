It wasn’t a first, but it was the first in a while.
Pacific (10-9-1) ended the girls soccer regular season Wednesday on the road with its first win over Northwest (14-9-1) in 17 years, 3-2.
The last time the Lady Indians defeated Northwest head-to-head, it was 2004, and Jordan Agee and Becky Missey each scored a Pacific goal in a 2-1 victory.
“We played very well against a tough Northwest team,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “After Monday night’s game against Liberty, it was encouraging to watch the girls rally and bounce back. Emmaline Steel had multiple great saves that secured our victory.”
Wednesday, Caitlyn Snider opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal in the 16th minute.
The score remained 1-0 through the first half.
Northwest found an equalizer six minutes into the second half and then put in a second goal a minute later.
Pacific answered back with another two goals of its own within the next four minutes.
Abby Hall netted the equalizer on an assist from Snider, then Lexi Clark’s goal in the 51st minute of play put Pacific back in front for good.
“Shelby Kelemen and Kam Bukowsky dominated the middle and kept the flow of the game,” Kelm said. “(They) helped the attacking forwards finish, both gaining assists.”
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Pacific heads to Rolla Monday for the Class 3 District 9 semifinals. The No. 2 seeded Lady Indians play the host team at 7 p.m. The title game is Thursday.