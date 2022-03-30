The Pacific soccer Lady Indians gained their third Four Rivers Conference win of the season with eight minutes to spare.
Pacific (3-1-1, 3-0) won at home Monday against Sullivan (3-4, 0-1), 8-0.
After leading 2-0 at halftime, Pacific exploded for six more scores in the second half, netting the final strike in the 72nd minute.
Abby Hall powered the offense with a whopping five goals.
Caroline Tomlinson, Rhyan Murphy and Lexi Clark also scored.
“We have an amazingly strong deep talented team this year,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “If you haven’t come out to watch, you should.”
Goalkeeper Emmaline Steel recorded her third shutout of the season.
Pacific remains home Tuesday to host Fox at 5 p.m.
The Lady Indians face their toughest challenge of the conference schedule so far Wednesday when they host Union, the defending conference champions many years over and last year’s third-place team in the state in Class 3.
Wednesday’s kickoff is also scheduled for 5 p.m.