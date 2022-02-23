The Pacific basketball Lady Indians ended the conference schedule in the win column Friday.
Pacific (8-15, 1-6) gained their first Four Rivers Conference win of the season on the road at St. Clair (3-22, 0-7), 58-26.
“The girls have been playing the last two games really well as a team — making extra passes and cutting through the back door,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “I’m very impressed with how they’ve been attacking the basket.”
Pacific ended the first period with a 13-10 lead.
The Lady Indians then shut down St. Clair to the tune of just three points allowed in the second quarter and went into halftime with the score 26-13.
Pacific’s defense in the low post came up with three blocked shots in the second quarter to limit the Lady Bulldogs. Molly Prichard blocked two and Trinity Brandhorst blocked one.
“The girls said they wanted to get after it,” Missey said. “We were the two teams in the bottom of our conference and I (asked) them, ‘Do you want to be last or do you want to take that frustration out tonight,’ and they did what they wanted to.”
Pacific continued to extend the lead after the intermission, ending the third quarter with a 46-22 advantage and then outscoring the host Lady Bulldogs, 14-4, in the final period.
The Lady Indians got three players into double figures on the night, led by Abby Hall’s 16 points.
Prichard scored 14 points and Lexi Clark finished with 11.
Lanie Greer posted six points. Other scorers included Shelby Kelemen (four), Aleyna Daniel (three), Brandhorst (two) and Campbell Short (two).
The game was senior night for St. Clair. The team’s lone senior, Phoebe Arnold, led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 10 points.
Vada Moore posted five points, Grace Moore four and Emma Thompson three.
Rylea Black and Sicily Humphrey each ended with two points.
Pacific hosted Festus Monday and wraps up the regular season Wednesday by hosting Potosi at 7 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs played their home finale Monday against Salem and conclude the regular schedule Wednesday at Park Hills Central with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.