The old year went out on a winner for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
Pacific (3-7) wrapped up play for 2022 at the Wentzville Liberty Tournament Tuesday with a 59-23 victory over Northwest (2-8).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The old year went out on a winner for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
Pacific (3-7) wrapped up play for 2022 at the Wentzville Liberty Tournament Tuesday with a 59-23 victory over Northwest (2-8).
The game was the de-facto third-place round of the four-team round-robin tournament after both the Lady Indians and Lady Lions fell to Rosati-Kain and Wentzville Liberty in the first two rounds of action, Saturday and Monday.
Pacific set the tone for the night early, shutting out Northwest in the first quarter to end the period with a 20-0 lead.
This despite Pacific being without two players due to the flu.
“(We) went out and played a complete game both defensively and offensively,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Everyone scored. Leading the way was Shelby Kelemen off the bench, knocking down five threes. Great all-around effort and great finish leading into Christmas break.”
Pacific extended the lead to 33-7 at halftime and 49-18 to end the third quarter.
The Lady Indians put through eight triples in total on the night with five from Kelemen, two from Trinity Brandhorst and one from Jaylynn Miller.
Kelemen finished with 28 points, adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Brandhorst hit double figures with 10 points to go with her seven rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block.
Rhyan Murphy finished with seven points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Miller posted five points, four rebounds and three assists.
Campbell Short scored four points, adding three steals and one assist.
Liberty Blackburn contributed two points with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Anastasia Cox posted two points, one rebound and one steal.
Molly Prichard returned after missing Monday’s contest, scoring one point with one rebound and one assist.
Madison Hogan scored 13 points to lead the Northwest scoresheet.
Kyley Stout added five points. Amelia Lawrence and Raenna Pursley each scored two. Lexie LeBrash added one point.
After the new year, Pacific plays at the Bourbon Tournament, facing Viburnum in the first round Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.