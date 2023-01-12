The Fourth Battle in Bourbon had a happy ending for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
The Fourth Battle in Bourbon had a happy ending for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
Pacific (5-8) captured third place at the tournament Saturday, defeating Belle (5-8) in the trophy round, 33-26.
The Lady Indians got out to a 9-4 lead after one quarter.
At halftime, Pacific remained in front, 16-6.
The lead grew to 27-14 at the end of the third period.
Belle limited Pacific to just six points in the final eight minutes, but was still unable to complete a comeback.
“Free throws were our biggest struggle we have to overcome,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “One game we will make majority of our free throws and the next game we struggle.”
Lexi Clark, who made the all-tournament team, finished with 12 points to lead the Pacific scorers.
Molly Prichard pulled down a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Pacific went on the road Monday to play Grandview.
Grandview also was at the Bourbon Tournament, winning the consolation title over Viburnum, 47-29.
Next up is a home game Wednesday against Mehlville at 7 p.m.
