All five starters are back for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians this winter.
The team went 9-16 last season under first-year head coach Melanie Missey, who returns for a second season along with assistants Ryan Carter and Dan Miller.
Missey reports 22 players came out for the team this year, including the starting five of seniors Molly Prichard and Shelby Kelemen and juniors Rhyan Murphy, Lexi Clark and Trinity Brandhorst.
“We have everyone returning from last year’s team,” Missey said. “Last year we had no seniors. This year we want to get into the double digits on our wins for the season. We are in four tournaments this year. Another goal of ours is to come out of 2-3 of them with some hardware to bring home.”
Prichard provided a sizable presence in the post for the Lady Indians during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Murphy plays the other post with an average of 3.4 points and 4.3 rebounds to her credit last season.
Kelemen was the team’s top outside shooting threat last winter, ringing through 25 triples on the year with a 29.8 shooting percentage from beyond the three-point arc.
Clark averaged 2.17 assists per game to go with a 6.3 scoring average and nightly averages of six rebounds and 3.88 steals.
Brandhorst chipped in 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
“We learned that we are fully capable of staying up with our opponents regardless of if they are a better shooting team them us,” Missey said. “We use our speed to our advantage to get easy steals and finish on the offensive end. Last year was my first year as a head coach here at Pacific, we developed stronger relationships, worked hard over the summer and preseason on the skills we needed work on. We are going to be a better shooting team and will be quick on the court.”
Junior guard Lynnsey Grunzinger joins the team after transferring to Pacific from Wright City.
The Four Rivers Conference will present a formidable schedule for the Lady Indians after Pacific went 1-6 in league play last winter.
“Last year we fell short to Sullivan by three, New Haven by eight and we did beat St. Clair,” Missey said. “We finished second to last in our conference and we have something to prove this year that we can be in the middle of the pack.”
The Lady Indians are scheduled to play at the Parkway South Jamboree Thursday, Nov. 17, before tipping off the season officially Nov. 22 with a 7 p.m. home start against Washington.
Pacific will play in tournaments at Herculaneum, Wentzville Liberty, Bourbon and Washington this winter.
