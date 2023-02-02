A pair of top-five individual finishes gave Pacific 33 points Friday at the Lady Dragon Wrestling Classic.
Pacific tied the host team, De Soto, for 13th place in the tournament.
Marshfield accumulated 152 points to win the team title at the event. Sullivan (90), Sikeston (86), Park Hills Central (82) and Wentzville Liberty (72) were each in the top five.
Union scored 46 points and placed 12th.
Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (120 pounds) ranked second in her weight class. Teammate Marissa Johnson (190) finished fifth. The duo were the only ones representing the Lady Indians in the tournament.
Fisher had two matches at the event. After a bye into the semifinals, she pinned Hillsboro’s Heaven Webb in 3:54.
Marshfield’s Macie James won a 9-6 decision over Fisher in the championship match.
Johnson won three of her four matches. After a 3:13 pin of Union’s Destiny Vlcek in the first round, Johnson suffered her only setback of the tournament in the quarterfinals, falling to Wentzville Liberty’s Caroline Ward in 0:40.
In the consolation semifinals, Johnson pinned Parkway Central’s Elle Wujcik in 2:12.
That set up for a rematch with Union’s Vlcek for fifth place. Johnson ended the tournament by again picking up the win, this time in 0:40.
The Lady Indians will compete in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament Feb. 10-11 at St. Clair.
