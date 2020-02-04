Both teams felt positive moving forward after Wednesday’s consolation semifinal.
Pacific (9-7) won the game, 59-41, but Washington (1-14) exceeded 40 points for the second time behind a strong second half.
The Lady Indians dominated early with a 22-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, Pacific’s lead stood at 38-16.
“We’ve got a height advantage against them so we just take advantage of that, try to get the ball inside and the girls did a good job of getting it inside,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “I don’t know exactly how many points we got inside, but it was quite a few.”
Washington ended the first half with a long three from Paige Robinson at the buzzer. Robinson took the shot from near the half-court line.
“Yesterday at the end of practice I was having them try halfcourt shots, just for fun,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “She knocked one down (then), so there it was. I went in at half and said, ‘This is why we worked on this, right?’ That was neat, and they played it just perfectly. They rolled the ball and Cierstyn (Jacquin) got it and tossed it to her and she just caught it and shot it.”
Cori O’Neill led Pacific with 17 points and finished with 10 rebounds for a double-double. She was also a defensive force inside early on, racking up six blocks and five steals.
“She had some good (blocks),” Thoele said. “She’s getting better at that too. She’s not tomahawking it and that kind of stuff. She’s better at staying straight up and tapping the ball away.”
Kiley Stahl netted 13 points and Lilly Prichard also reached double figures, scoring 11.
Hannah Bruns added seven points. Brenna Moore scored six, Shelby Kelemen three and Annie Mueller two.
Bruns grabbed nine rebounds. Moore finished with seven rebounds, Stahl five and Mueller four. Kaitlyn Hanna and Kelemen each grabbed two rebounds and Samanth Schnieder both rebounded one.
Mueller dished out nine assists.
Stahl made two assists. Burns, Hanna, Kelemen and Prichard made one assist each.
Mueller turned in three blocked shots.
Jacquin led Washington with 11 points. Robinson was close behind her with 10 points.
Abi Waters notched six points. Gabby Lindemann scored five and Grace Landwehr three. Clara Evans, Sara Heggemann and Avery Street all scored two.
“It was a good ending for us,” Light said. “We said at halftime that we don’t want to be in a running clock situation. We want to play it out because there is always that danger. Then just to try to get our stuff in during the third quarter. We wanted to get over 40 (points) and really set our sights on that.”
Lindemann grabbed nine rebounds.
Street was next with six rebounds. Waters grabbed four rebounds and Heggemann three. Evans, Jacquin and Robinson all made two rebounds.
Jacquin led in assists with five. Robinson made three assists. Evans, Lindemann and Waters were credited with two assists apiece. Heggemann and Landwehr each finished with one assist.
Street grabbed four steals. Jacquin and Landwehr each stole two. Robinson made one steal.
Lindemann and Waters each blocked three shots.
Pacific plays Friday at 4 p.m. against Waynesville in the consolation final.
Washington is in the preceding game at 5:30 p.m. against Parkway West for seventh place.