In overtime, the Pacific soccer Lady Indians got a head.
Pacific (7-4-1) won at home Tuesday against Rolla (4-7), 3-2 in the extra period as sophomore Rhyan Murphy headed in the deciding goal.
“This year, the work and depth of the team has grown, and each game they continue to build a stronger team,” Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “This is a young team the possibilities for the future of the program is exciting.”
The winning play developed off a corner kick in the 88th minute. Kelemen’s pass from the southeast corner sailed to the far side of the net where Murphy was able to get up over a lone defender to knock it in.
Pacific’s regulation goals were scored by Megan Langenbacher and Abby Hall.
“Strong defensive play by Kaitlyn Payne again,” Kelm said. “She continues to improve every game. Solid showing by Emmaline Steel in goal. Caroline Tomlinson was back and made a great impact on the team’s morale, and created a few amazing plays.”
Pacific goes on the road Monday for a Four Rivers Conference matchup at St. James, starting at 5 p.m.