With one of the smaller rosters of the tournament, the Pacific Lady Indians earned 23 points Friday at the Union Wrestling Tournament.
Pacific placed 15th in the event with just two wrestlers. Holt was the leader in the team standings with 197 points.
Scarlett Boyer (159 pounds) placed fifth in her weight class and earned 12 team points.
Lana Todahl (141) placed sixth and recorded 11 points for Pacific.
Boyer posted a 3-2 record in the event. She started with a pin of Camdenton’s Carly Prather (3:33).
After her first loss, Boyer rebounded to win a 3-2 decision against St. Clair’s Olivia Lowder.
Another loss sent Boyer to the fifth-place match where she finished with a pin of Ste. Genevieve’s Kate Mesplay (1:35).
Todahl received a bye into the quarterfinals where she pinned Camdenton’s Lucinda Baker in 1:09.
A semifinal loss due to an injury default eliminated Todahl from the competition. The fifth-place match between Todahl and Northwest’s Lily Shaffrey was ruled a double forfeit.
The Lady Indians return to the mats this coming Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament at 5 p.m.