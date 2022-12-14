Despite sending just three wrestlers to the Union girls tournament, Pacific’s Lady Indians made it into the top 15 out of 24 teams at the event.
Two of Pacific’s three competitors placed in the top three of their respective weight classes Friday, helping the team to 52 points and 15th place overall.
Northwest was the tournament’s team champion with 213 points, three ahead of runner-up Washington with 210.
Marquette (195), Camdenton (145) and St. Clair (137) rounded out the top five. Other area teams involved included Sullivan (12th, 69 points), Union (13th, 61), St. James (19th, 27) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (21st, 22).
Zoe Fisher (130 pounds) led Pacific by placing second. Dani Gullet (145) finished third and Marissa Johnson (190) ranked eighth.
Fisher went 3-1 on the day, winning her first three matches by pin over Potosi’s Mahallie Skaggs (2:25), Sullivan’s Jade Studdard (5:29) and Washington’s Stella Secor (6:35).
Madyson Thomas of Northwest captured the 130-pound individual title with a 5-2 decision victory over Fisher in the finals.
Gullet won her first two matches by pinning Marshfield’s Abygail Spencer (2:42) and Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl (3:26), but fell to Northwest’s Lily Shaffrey (1:31) in the semifinals.
Gullet bounced back to pin Union’s Grace Straatmann (3:09) and finished with a 9-3 decision win in a rematch with Schatzl for third place.
Johnson won her first bout with a pin of Ste. Genevieve’s Liliana Hastings (2:46), but then fell in back-to-back encounters with Camdenton’s Tea De Jesus-Delgado (2:44) and St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie (1:06).
Johnson pinned Windsor’s Alyssa Calbreath (2:34) to reach the seventh-place round where she was pinned by Eureka’s Ardynn Trower (3:00).
Pacific also competed Saturday at Rolla’s Noel Tough as Nails Tournament. The Lady Indians have a home tri-meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Webster Groves and Parkway West.