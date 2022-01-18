The Pacific wrestling Lady Indians sent three competitors to the Four Rivers Classic Tuesday in Owensville.
All three came back with at least one win, and all placed in the top three of their weight classes.
Pacific earned 41 team points to rank fifth in the tournament. St. Clair took top honors with 194.5 points.
Sullivan scored 159, Union 93 and Owensville 87. St. James did not field any girls wrestlers.
Zoe Fisher wrestled at 125 pounds for Pacific, finishing second with a 1-1 record.
Lana Todahl (141) and Scarlet Boyer (159) each went 2-2 and finished third.
Each weight class was contested under a round robin format.
Fisher pinned Sullivan’s Jade Studdard (unspecified time), but was pinned by St. Clair’s Audrey Declue (3:21).
Todahl won a 10-6 decision over Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy and pinned Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (2:19). She lost an 11-8 decision to St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker and was pinned by Union’s Ella Purschke (1:46).
Boyer pinned Sullivan’s Ruby Daily (2:44) and took a medical forfeit win over Union’s Gianna Schreck. She fell by pin to St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson (2:45) and Owensville’s Bailee Dare (3:34).
Pacific hosted a home quadrangular meet Thursday. Next up for the Lady Indians is the Rockwood Summit Tournament Friday.