The first of three battles was won by the Lady Indians.
Pacific (4-7) started the Fourth Annual Battle in Bourbon Tuesday with a first-round victory over Viburnum (2-5), 59-36.
The Lady Indians are the No. 3 seed in the tournament. The victory sent Pacific through to the championship semifinals to play Liberty Christian Academy, the No. 2 seed, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Point guard Lexi Clark shot 10-14 from the field in the contest to lead the Lady Indians with 21 points.
Rhyan Murphy flirted with a double-double, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.
Molly Prichard posted eight points and seven rebounds.
Lainie Greer and Campbell Short notched five points apiece.
Liberty leapt into the winners’ bracket alongside Pacific by virtue of a 75-44 win over No. 7 Bourbon Tuesday.
In other first-round action from the event, No. 4 Belle defeated No. 5 Grandview, 32-19, and No. 1 Laquey was victorious over No. 8 Valley, 56-26.
