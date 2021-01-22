Everything was rolling for Potosi girls basketball Monday.
The Lady Trojans (4-5) limited Pacific (3-9) to single-digit scoring in all four quarters to record the win in Potosi, 70-19.
Potosi jumped out to a 26-6 lead after one quarter. The halftime score was 41-10 and stood at 57-16 after three periods.
Kiley Stahl was the Pacific scoring leader with six points.
Aaliyah Haddox was next with four points. Other scorers included Abigail Lilley (three points), Hannah Bruns (two), Alaina Greer (two) and Campbell Short (two).
Molly Prichard, Lexi Clark and Stahl each finished with six rebounds.
Bruns and Short both posted three rebounds, Haddox two, and Jaylynn Miller and Camilla Winkelman one apiece.
Shelby Kelemen passed out four assists.
Bruns and Stahl were both credited with one assist.
Lilley recorded a block.
Pacific next plays Wednesday at Fox, starting at 6 p.m.