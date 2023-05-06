For the fourth time this season, the Pacific soccer Lady Indians went to overtime Tuesday.
For the first time all season, Pacific (10-5-1) scored in the extra period to win at home, 3-2, over Lindbergh (8-9).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 12:12 pm
For the fourth time this season, the Pacific soccer Lady Indians went to overtime Tuesday.
For the first time all season, Pacific (10-5-1) scored in the extra period to win at home, 3-2, over Lindbergh (8-9).
In prior journeys beyond regulation time this year, the Lady Indians had lost to St. Vincent and Union in double overtime games and to Union another time in a penalty kick tiebreaker.
“Tuesday night was one of the biggest wins for the girls soccer program in a long time,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “(The) girls pulled off both a comeback, being down two goals and a major upset to beat Class 4 Lindbergh, 3-2, in OT.”
The Lady Indians ‘Landed’ this win on the golden goal from junior Madison Land with just inside of one minute left to play in the 10-minute overtime.
Land corraled the ball after Lexi Clark’s pass bounced off the head of a Lindbergh defender, taking possession near the football 10-yard line before dribbling around another defender and shooting the game winner past the keeper to the far side.
The goal was the second of the game for players named Land. Senior Felicity Land converted a penalty kick in the 28th minute after being tripped up in the box.
Felicity Land’s first-half penalty shot put Pacific on the scoreboard after the Lady Indians had fallen behind, 2-0.
Pacific trailed 2-1 at the half, but didn’t wait long into the second period to equalize.
In the 45th minute of play, a throw-in from Lexi Clark just outside the 18-yard box bounced off a defender to Abby Hall, who then beat the keeper and put a shot on target.
The ball was headed into the net when a Lindbergh defender stepped in the way to try to clear the ball, but instead hastened its progress to the final destination to make it 2-2.
The visitors struck the first goal in just the fourth minute of play when Izzi Hegger fielded a rebound off the crossbar and drove it into the back of the net.
Emma Turek was credited with an assist on the play.
Lindbergh’s lead grew to 2-0 in the 27th minute of the first half as Ella Green broke free down the sideline and passed across to Danni Cotter for a clean shot in front of the net.
Lindbergh goalkeepers Madison Mertzlufft and Emily Saufnauer combined for three saves in the contest.
Emily Hemenway was the winning goalkeeper for the Lady Indians. Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
“It was Emily Hemenway’s second game of the season as goalkeeper and she came up huge with a bunch of solid saves to keep us in the game,” Smith said.
The Lady Indians defeated St. Francis Borgia Wednesday for senior night, 2-0, and will host Washington Monday at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.