Three teams entered Thursday undefeated in Four Rivers Conference volleyball league play.
Only two left that way after Pacific (11-10-1, 4-0) pulled off a major road victory over defending league champion St. Clair (13-12, 3-1), 22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12.
Hermann is the other unbeaten team remaining in the conference standings.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 4-0 in league play Thursday with a three-set sweep of St. James, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10.
“It was a very intense and exciting game,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said of the tilt in St. Clair. “We started out slow the first set, and then, starting the second set, the girls were fired up and ready to fight.”
Freshman Caroline Tomlinson powered down 16 kills to go with four blocks, three digs and two aces.
Annie Tomlinson recorded nine kills and two digs.
Erin Brooks notched eight kills and five blocks.
Kaitlin Payne finished with eight kills and 11 digs.
Baylee Moore posted six kills and two digs.
Lauren Langenbacher passed out what Brammeier said was a new school single game record of 44 assists while adding three kills, two blocks, 12 digs and one ace.
“I thought we ran our offense great last night,” Brammeier said. “Our hitters did a great job of controlling the ball and being aggressive on out-of-system balls.”
Kamryn Bukowsky picked up 33 digs and made two assists.
Megan Langenbacher recorded seven digs and one ace.
“Our defense came out scrappy and ready to hit the floor,” Brammeier said. “Overall, I was very proud with how the girls came out to play and finished the game.”
St. Clair’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
Pacific clashes with Hermann Tuesday at Pacific, starting at 6:15 p.m.
St. Clair will look to rebound against another conference foe Tuesday at Sullivan at 6:30 p.m.