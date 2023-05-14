Despite being one of the better area soccer teams this season, the Pacific Lady Indians will have one of the lowest seeds in the postseason.
Pacific (13-5-1) holds the No. 7 seed in Class 3 District 2, a tournament being hosted by Rockwood Summit.
Updated: May 14, 2023 @ 8:46 am
No other area teams are in that district.
Visitation Academy (10-6) holds the district’s No. 1 seed and holds three wins over district opponents, including No. 2 Ursuline Academy (11-5-1), No. 3 Cor Jesu (7-8-2) and No. 6 Rockwood Summit (6-12-1).
Webster Groves is the district’s No. 4 seed at 12-5.
Ladue (13-6-2) is seeded fifth.
Lutheran South (7-10) rounds out the bracket as the No. 8 seed.
The first round of games is split between two sites, Rockwood Summit and Ladue with Summit set to host all subsequent rounds.
Pacific will play Ursuline in the first round Monday at 5 p.m. in Fenton.
Ursuline was the fourth place team in Class 3 in 2022 and the state champion in Class 2 in 2021.
The teams share one common opponent this season, Lindbergh. Ursuline topped the Lady Flyers, 3-0, April 21. Pacific won, 3-2, over Lindbergh in overtime May 2.
The other game at Summit Monday is Cor Jesu against the host Lady Falcons. The teams last played in 2012. They have at least one prior postseason meeting, which resulted in a 3-2 win for Cor Jesu during quarterfinals of the 1996 Class 1 state tournament.
At Ladue Monday, Visitation plays Lutheran South at 5 p.m. and Webster Groves plays Ladue at 7 p.m.
Visitation won the last meeting between the schools, all the way back in 2010.
The Vivettes have been runners up in the district tournament each of the past two seasons.
Webster Groves defeated Ladue earlier this season, 3-1, in an April 13 home game for the Stateswomen.
The semifinals will be played Thursday, starting with the Ursuline-Pacific winner against the Cor Jesu-Summit winner at 4 p.m. The other semifinal between the Visitation-Lutheran South and Webster Groves-Ladue winners will be played at 6 p.m.
The championship is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at noon.
The District 2 champion will advance to the state quarterfinals against the Class 3 District 1 winner.
District 1 is led by No. 1 seed St. Vincent (13-4), followed by St. Louis Notre Dame (8-12-1), Windsor (14-7), Cape Girardeau Central (5-9), Festus (11-7), Farmington (5-10), Hillsboro (7-12-1) and Sikeston (4-18-1).
