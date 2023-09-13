The Arnold Athletic Association was not a kind host to the Pacific softball Lady Indians this past weekend.
Pacific (4-7) went 0-4 there Friday and Saturday at the Seckman Tournament. In pool play, the Lady Indians lost to Seckman (6-5), 7-4, Francis Howell North (7-6), 11-1, and St. Dominic (7-4), 16-0.
In the trophy round, Pacific fell to Festus (5-6), 11-6.
Trinity Brandhorst and Ellie Groom led the Pacific bats with three hits apiece.
Brandhorst went 3-9 with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs scored and four runs batted in.
Groom finished the tournament 3-10 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Jaylynn Miller doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
McKenna Lay tripled, scored three runs and scored.
Brooke Bearden singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Lilly Marshall singled and scored.
Ashlynn Young singled, stole a base and scored.
Avery Meier scored a run.
On the mound, Miller pitched 11 of Pacific’s 21 innings at the tournament. She allowed 23 runs (11 earned) on 27 hits and one walk, striking out five.
Groom tossed 6.1 innings from the circle with 14 runs allowed (10 earned). She struck out three and allowed 14 hits and two walks.
Brandhorst pitched 3.2 innings, allowing eight runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Pacific led briefly against Seckman as a three-run rally in the bottom of the third gave Pacific a 4-3 edge, but Seckman ended on a scoring streak with one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth while holding the Lady Indians scoreless over the final three frames.
The Lady Indians were tied with Howell North, 1-1, through two innings before the Lady Knights scored three runs in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
A nine-run rally for St. Dominic in the top of the fifth inning was the back-breaker in Saturday’s first outing, coming after the Lady Crusaders scored twice in the second, twice in the third and three times in the fourth.
Festus scored 11 unanswered runs against Pacific in the final round of the tournament.
The Lady Indians finished with a bang, scoring all six of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it was too late and the game ended after that frame due to tournament time constraints.
Pacific next plays Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference action at St. James, starting at 4:30 p.m.
