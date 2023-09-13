The Arnold Athletic Association was not a kind host to the Pacific softball Lady Indians this past weekend.

Pacific (4-7) went 0-4 there Friday and Saturday at the Seckman Tournament. In pool play, the Lady Indians lost to Seckman (6-5), 7-4, Francis Howell North (7-6), 11-1, and St. Dominic (7-4), 16-0.

