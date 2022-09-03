If there was a missile crisis Tuesday, it occurred in Cuba’s outfield where the host Lady Wildcats had to deal with a multitude of extra-base hits from Pacific.
The Lady Indians (4-3) extended their winning streak to four games in a row with a 17-5 win on the road. Cuba fell to 0-6 with the loss.
Pacific launched six extra-base missiles, three triples and three doubles, and recorded 16 hits in total to win in the rout.
Junior shortstop Trinity Brandhorst paced the offense with four hits. She tripled, singled three times, scored three times and ended the day with five RBIs.
If that wasn’t enough, Brandhorst also stole four bases and was the winning pitcher.
In the circle, Brandhorst tossed all seven innings while recording 10 strikeouts. She allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with no walks.
Molly Prichard totaled three knocks with a triple, two doubles, a walk, a stolen base, four runs scored and two RBIs.
Bri Swinford tripled, doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two.
Mardi Fievet doubled, singled, walked and scored three times.
Hannah Duggan singled twice and drove in two.
Jaylynn Miller doubled, walked twice, stole a base and scored.
McKenna Lay singled and drove in a run.
Dani Gullet walked and scored.
Cuba’s seven hits included a triple and two doubles.
Tyra Haffer doubled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Hallie McMillan singled twice and scored twice with one RBI.
Maya Silva tripled and scored.
Sam Voss doubled and scored.
The Lady Indians returned home Thursday to host Northwest and will open Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, hosting Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.