Two conference games down and two wins in the books for the Pacific girls soccer Lady Indians.
Pacific (2-1-1, 2-0) picked up a shutout victory on the road at St. Clair (3-3, 1-2) Thursday in Four Rivers Conference action, 4-0.
The win marked the first for the Lady Indians head-to-head against St. Clair since the 2017 season.
“We were really excited,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “Since I’ve been coach here, we’ve always lost 1-0 to St. Clair. So, to say we were hyped up before we got here is an understatement. I am very proud of the way they played, in the second half especially they came alive.”
Defenses held firm in the first half with the lone strike of the period coming directly on a Shelby Kelemen free kick in the 14th minute.
The 1-0 score held until the 62nd minute when Kelemen completed a brace.
“Defensively, I thought we played a lot better than we did on Monday night (against Union),” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I think we’re starting to learn some things and figure some things out. It’s not the result we wanted, but we competed for the most part. We’ve just got to tighten some things up.”
Pacific finished out the game with two more goals by Rhyan Murphy and Madison Land.
“That kind of momentum — you can’t put that in a box,” Kelm said. “It drives the rest of the team and the rest of the play changed a whole lot after that (second goal).”
Pacific goalkeeper Emmaline Steel earned the shutout victory.
“Kam Bukowsky controlled the middle for us,” Kelm said. “Kennedy (Travis) is a very strong player for them and she was able to shut her down. She was by far the player of the game. She was masterful on defense and then had a lot of starts, getting the ball up.”
St. Clair was without its regular goalkeeper, Joey Jesionowski, due to injury.
Isgrig said freshman Charlee Dieker performed well in her place.
“I know there are a couple she’d like to have back, but this is her first real varsity experience and we’re playing against a really good team,” Isgrig said. “I was proud of her tonight. I thought she made a few really good saves in the second half.”
Both teams are in action three times next week. Pacific begins the week at home Monday against Sullivan at 5 p.m. That’s another Four Rivers Conference match for the Lady Indians.
St. Clair hosts Borgia Monday, also at 5 p.m.