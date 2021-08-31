The preseason was 50-50 for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians.
Playing in a preseason jamboree at Union, Pacific swept the host Lady ’Cats, 21-13, 21-16, but fell twice to Seckman, 21-16, 21-19.
“I thought our team did very well defensively and on serve receive,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “I think we also did a great job at establishing our middles and giving them plenty of swings.”
Pacific brings back several players with varsity experience in Brammeier’s first season with the program.
In addition, freshman middle hitter Caroline Tomlinson stood out as a new varsity contributor.
“There were a lot of standouts on the team,” Brammeier said. “One of the main players that stood out during the jamboree was Caroline Tomlinson. She was aggressive in the middle and established her ground. She also had a very strong, aggressive serve that she went on a six-point serving run against Union with four aces.”
Juniors Lauren Langenbacher and Kamryn Bukowsky are expected to take on larger roles as the team’s primary setter and libero, respectively.
“I think everyone stepped up when it was their turn to get in,” Brammeier said. “I thought Lauren Langenbacher stepped up to fill the shoes of (last year’s setter) Alexis Haley. Another big one that stepped up was Kamryn to fill in as the libero. She had a little time as libero at the end of last year, but to fill the shoes as the starting libero is a big role.”
Pacific opens the season Saturday at the Windsor Tournament. The Lady Indians play Windsor, Parkway South and Affton in pool play.
“Even though I think our defense looked good, I think we could still use some work on it,” Brammeier said. “We still need to work on establishing our offense, being aggressive with the ball and limiting our serving errors.”