Things started off on the right foot for the Pacific softball Lady Indians as they won their first game of the Sullivan Bank to School Classic Friday.
Unfortunately, it was the last win of the tournament for the Lady Indians (1-4), who went 0-4 the rest of the way and finished 12th at the two-day event.
Pacific defeated Hillsboro (1-3), 2-1, in pool play, but finished Friday’s pool games with losses to Bolivar (4-1), 16-0, and Capital City (4-1), 14-4.
Saturday, Osage (2-3) bested Pacific, 3-2, and Eldon (1-3) edged the Lady Indians, 7-6, in the 11th-place game.
Hillsboro
Two runs in the top of the fifth inning were enough runs to support Pacific ace Taylor Hanger for the team’s first win of the season.
Hanger pitched the complete game, allowing one run on four hits and two walks. She recorded 12 strikeouts.
Hillsboro gained its only run in the bottom of the sixth.
Trinity Brandhorst and Ilexia Wallace had two hits apiece for the Lady Indians. They both doubled and singled.
Wallace also stole a base and scored.
Brooklynn Kittrell doubled and scored a run.
Olivia Walker, Molly Prichard and Shelby Kelemen all singled.
Jaylynn Miller and Kelemen both drove in a run.
Bolivar
The Lady Liberators scored one run in the first, three in the third and five in the fourth before an eight-run fifth inning brought the game to a conclusion.
Bolivar held Pacific to just two hits, a pair of singles from Prichard and Walker.
Kittrell was hit by a pitch.
Prichard stole a base.
Hanger pitched four innings and allowed nine runs on 12 hits and four walks. She struck out four.
Miller threw one inning and allowed eight runs on nine hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Capital City
Pacific put together six hits in Friday’s final round, but could not keep pace with Capital City.
Brandhorst singled twice, stole three bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Prichard singled twice with three RBIs.
Miller and Briauna Swinford each added a single.
Swinford, Hanger, Kelemen and Walker each walked.
Brandhorst pitched the full game. In five innings, she allowed 14 runs on 16 hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Osage
The Lady Indians had another six-hit outing to open Saturday’s bracket play.
Osage scored the game’s first run in the first inning and added two more in the fourth.
Pacific gained both its runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Walker singled twice and scored.
Brandhorst, Hanger, Kittrell and Kelemen all singled.
Hanger scored the other run and was credited with an RBI. Kittrell drove in one run.
Prichard, Miller, Kelemen and Swinford each walked.
Hanger and Kittrell were hit by pitches.
Hanger, Prichard and Walker all stole a base.
In seven innings pitched, Hanger allowed three runs, one earned, on eight hits and a walk. She recorded four strikeouts.
Eldon
Eldon recorded three runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the fourth.
Pacific also scored three runs in the first, adding one in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
The Lady Indians had their highest offensive output of the tournament with 12 hits in the game.
Brandhorst, Walker, Hanger and Miller all had multiple hits.
Brandhorst and Hanger had the only extra-base knocks, a pair od doubles.
Prichard, Kittrell, Wallace and Kelemen each added a single.
Hanger scored two runs. Brandhorst, Walker, Wallace, Miller and Swinford all scored once.
Walker drove in two runs. Hanger, Miller and Kelemen had one RBI apiece.
Prichard and Swinford both walked.
Miller stole three bases. Hanger stole two. Brandhorst, Mariah Dodson, Prichard, Walker and Wallace all stole one.
Miller pitched for Pacific and allowed seven runs on 10 hits and four walks.
Pacific has its home opener Thursday, hosting Northwest at 4:30 p.m.