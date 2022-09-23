For the second time this season, the Pacific softball Lady Indians got the better of Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville.
Pacific (9-9) won one of their three games Saturday in a round-robin tournament at Owensville.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 6:40 am
The Lady Indians topped the host Dutchgirls (2-10), 5-2, but lost to Vienna (12-2), 9-4, and Russellville (11-4), 7-5.
“The girls battled the whole day, but we are still making too many mental errors,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We need to get more aggressive at the plate. We’ve got a few more weeks to make the adjustments before we get to the district tournament.”
Pacific put together a four-run rally in the top of the sixth inning against Russellville, which swept its way through the tournament, to bite into a 7-1 lead, but the comeback bid fell two runs short.
Russellville won its other games 13-2 (Owensville) and 5-2 (Vienna).
Against the Dutchgirls, whom Pacific also defeated at the Sullivan Tournament in the season’s opening weekend, Pacific opened with one run in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.
Owensville got two runs in the top of the sixth inning to circumvent a shutout.
The Lady Indians and Dutchgirls have their regular league play meeting Sept. 27 at Owensville.
Brooke Bearden was Pacific’s winning pitcher, striking out 12 Dutchgirls in six innings. She allowed two runs on four hits and no walks.
Trinity Brandhorst took to the circle against Russellville. She allowed five earned runs on 11 hits in six innings and struck out three.
Jaylynn Miller pitched against Vienna, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks with one strikeout across six innings.
At the plate, Hannah Duggan led Pacific for the tournament with four hits. She doubled twice, singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Brandhorst ripped a double and two singles, walked twice, stole two bases, scored four times and drove in three.
Bearden smacked a solo home run in the second inning against Russellville. She also doubled and finished the contest with two runs scored and three runs batted in. She drew a walk against Owensville.
Ellie Groom doubled, singled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Miller singled twice, stole two bases, scored and picked up one RBI.
Molly Prichard doubled, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Brooklynn Kittrell singled and drove in a run.
Bri Swinford singled and scored twice.
Malissa Dailey walked, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Shelby Kelemen was hit by a pitch.
Lily Marshall drove in a run.
Pacific has a home conference game Tuesday against Hermann at 4:30 p.m.
