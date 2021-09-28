In a program first, the Pacific golf Lady Indians gained a Four Rivers Conference victory Wednesday.
Pacific defeated St. James, 212-220, at Birch Creek Golf Course.
The Lady Indians are in just their third season. St. James is fielding a team for the first time this year, giving the conference four teams for the first time and making this the first year that conference competition was held.
Lexi Carter earned meet medalist honors by shooting a 46 for Pacific.
The full record of individual scores was not available at print deadline.