Rebounding from a loss to Washington, the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians took down Lindbergh Thursday in four games.
Pacific (3-4-1) beat Lindbergh (4-3-1), 25-20, 25-10, 19-25, 25-16.
“The girls came out ready to play,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “Our block had a huge presence tonight as well as our defense. I thought we did a tremendous job covering our hitters and blockers and keeping them out of system.”
Kaitlin Payne terminated a whopping 21 kills, adding two blocks, 10 digs and one ace.
“Kaitlin Payne had an amazing game, being one kill off our school record for kills in a game,” Brammeier said.
Caroline Tomlinson notched 11 kills, five blocks, three digs and two aces.
Kaitlyn Hanger added seven kills.
Ilana Reeder posted six kills and three blocks.
Baylee Moore notched five kills, eight digs and two aces.
Megan Langenbacher picked up 22 digs and two assists.
Averi Parker posted 17 assists and five digs.
Miah Bonds passed for 29 assists with four digs.
Paydin Todahl finished with two kills, one block and one dig.
Mia Roemer added one kill and one dig.
Pacific plays this weekend at the St. Charles West Tournament.
