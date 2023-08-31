Returning to the Windsor Tournament after a year away, the Lady Indians booked a ticket into the championship bracket at this year’s event.
Pacific (1-3-1) finished fourth in the tournament, losing to De Soto (3-2) in the third-place game, 13-25, 25-20, 25-20.
“I thought my team did good overall over the weekend at the Windsor Tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “Our record definitely doesn’t reflect how they played. We placed fourth in the tournament. We went 1-3-1, while also suffering some injuries and sicknesses during an intense second game of the tournament against Windsor that affected the rest of the day.”
The Lady Indians scored a sweep over Four Rivers Conference rival Sullivan (2-3), 25-9, 25-17, to start pool play before falling to Windsor (4-1), 25-19, 25-22, and tying Alton (1-4-1), 23-25, 25-14.
Because Sullivan and Windsor both defeated Alton, Pacific earned second place in the pool and advanced to the semifinals, there losing to tournament champion Helias (4-0-1), 25-18, 18-25, 25-18.
Caroline Tomlinson posted 42 kills on the tournament with 14 blocks and four aces. She was named to the all-tournament team.
Kaitlin Payne logged 33 kills, 28 digs and six aces.
Miah Bonds set for 68 assists and served four aces. Averi Parker had 43 assists and 11 digs.
Kaitlyn Hanger knocked down 25 kills and 13 blocks.
Baylee Moore posted 28 kills, four blocks and made 16 digs.
Megan Langenbacher finished the tournament with 61 digs, 11 assists and six aces.
Ilana Reeder ended with 21 kills and 13 blocks.
“We got to see the talent this team has at the beginning of the tournament and what they are capable of,” Brammeier said. “We knew we had a great shot at winning the whole thing coming into the tournament, but unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize.”
Pacific beat Fox Monday and will welcome Northwest for Pacific’s home opener Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
