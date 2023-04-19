Four event winners helped Pacific’s track Lady Indians to fourth place Friday at the Owensville Invitational.
The Lady Indians earned 92.5 points in the meet.
“It’s just indicative of the hard-work these girls have put in all season,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “We were without Lexi Lay at this meet and if you drop her in there, that’s good for about 30 points more and really impacts the team scores.”
Pacific split its boys squad between this meet and Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational. The Indians scored 11 points at Owensville to rank 11th on the boys side.
Owensville’s girls scored 159 and the Dutchmen boys scored 151.5 to give the home team the win in both competitions.
On the girls side, Fatima (94), Hermann (93) and St. Clair (82.5) also were in the top five of the team standings.
The Dutchmen were followed on the boys side by Sullivan (97), Hermann (91), St. Francis Borgia (75) and St. Clair (75).
Other schools at the meet included St. James, Salem, Bourbon, Montgomery County and North Callaway.
The Lady Indians were winners in four events:
• he girls 1,600-meter relay team of Grace Dryer, Aleyna Daniel, Bailey Reed and Ella Murphy finished first in 4:28.24.
• ryer won the girls 800-meter run in 2:36.91.
• rionna Edmonds won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.79.
• cKenna Lay won the girls shot put with a throw of 10.69 meters.
Edmonds added a second-place finish in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.25.
Dryer posted a third-place finish in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:55.58.
McKenna Lay took third in the girls javelin, throwing 31.07 meters.
Pacific took third in the girls 400-metet throwers relay in 1:03.84.
Daniel finished third in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:05.91.
Mardi Fievet ranked third in the girls discus with a throw of 30.16 meters.
The Pacific boys earned just two top-five event finishes on the day, taking fourth in the boys 400-meter throwers relay (44.73) and fifth in the boys 3,200-meter relay (10:09.82).
Pacific next runs Wednesday at Washington’s Nix Relays, set to start at 2 p.m.
