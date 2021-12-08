Lady Indians fall to top seed in first round of tournament
By Arron Hustead
The top-seeded Lady Raiders rode to a first-round win Monday at Herculaneum.
North County (1-1) topped the Pacific basketball Lady Indians (0-3), 51-32, at the 24th Annual Town and Country Black and Red Classic.
Despite a season-opening loss at Whitfield last week, the Lady Raiders showed why they were the tournament’s No. 1 seed early on, though Pacific climbed back from the early deficit.
“North County started off strong with an 18-0 run against us,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Our team takes a while to get into the game setting, and we were right back in the game, down by 10, at halftime.”
Molly Prichard led Pacific offensively with 11 points.
Lexi Clark added nine points.
Full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
“North County had 6-3 strong post who dominated inside the paint and hit two threes against us,” Missey said. “We were unable to stop them defensively because of their size, but our girls played their best game yet this year. We attacked the basket, got several open layups through our offense and backdoor cuts. Once we put it together on both ends, we will come out on top.”
Pacific next plays Wednesday at 4 p.m., taking on St. Pius in the consolation semifinals of the tournament.