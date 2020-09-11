Riding an early three-run lead the Northwest Lady Lions spoiled Pacific’s home softball opener Thursday.
Northwest (4-2) outhit Pacific (1-5), 9-4, on the way to a 6-1 victory.
Pacific scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Brooklynn Kittrell grounded out to drive in Bella Walker from third base.
Northwest opened the scoring with one run in the top of the first and quickly tacked on two more in the second.
The Lady Lions extended their lead with two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth.
Olivia Walker, Molly Prichard, Taylor Hanger and Shelby Kelemen each singled for the Lady Indians.
Bella Walker lived up to her last name, walking twice.
Kelemen, Prichard, Olivia Walker and Bella Walker each stole a base.
Hanger pitched all seven innings for Pacific. She allowed three earned runs on nine hits and six walks with seven strikeouts.
Northwest pitcher Vanessa Cardenas allowed one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Sarah Roth had three singles for the Lady Lions. Jenna Roth and Ella Stichling each had two hits, doubling and singling.
Pacific began Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at New Haven. The Lady Indians are scheduled to host St. James Thursday at 4:30 p.m.