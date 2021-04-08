It was a bit of déjà vu for the Pacific soccer Lady Indians.
In a second meeting with Fox (6-1) Monday, the result was much the same as the first go-around less than two weeks prior — a shutout win for the Lady Warriors.
Fox blanked the Lady Indians (3-4) in the opening round of the Windsor Tournament, 6-0.
Fox goalkeeper Elizabeth Arnold recorded the shutout with three saves.
Ella Robinson led the Lady Warriors with a trio of goals for the hat trick.
Aubrey Andrews scored a brace, and Amelia Chapman notched one goal.
Andrew and Kylee Bearden were each credited with two assists. Marissa Wheeler also scored an assist.
Pacific next plays Wednesday against the tournament host Lady Owls at 6 p.m.